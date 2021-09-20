DoorDash CEO: Alcohol delivery part of broader expansion of offerings
Sep. 20, 2021 3:42 PM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor7 Comments
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu said Monday that the extension of his firm's alcohol-delivery business is part of a wider effort to expand into more logistically complicated offerings.
- Speaking to CNBC, Xu noted that many of the features that have allowed for alcohol delivery, such as the ability to check IDs, can help with other regulation-sensitive businesses like pharmaceuticals.
- Earlier on Monday, DoorDash (DASH) revealed that it has expanded its alcohol delivery to 20 states plus the District of Columbia. Outside the U.S., the service is also available in Canada and Australia.
- The DoorDash CEO reported that the company has been testing the alcohol-delivery process internally to make sure that features like ID-check can work consistently.
- "We're making sure that we can get the quality right. Getting everything from logistics to safety to security, privacy such that everything ... can happen exactly the right way, every single time," he said.
- Xu added that the pandemic accelerated the expansion of DASH's alcohol business, as the COVID-related shutdowns convinced many authorities to loosen their restrictions on booze delivery.
- Turning to labor issues, Xu called the recent overturn of California's Prop 22, which gave gig-economy workers the status of independent contractors in that state, a "surprise" that "made no sense from a legal perspective."
- "It really overreaches to what the laws permit in the state of California," he said.
- DASH slipped in Monday's intraday trading, sitting at $219.40 at around 3:15 p.m. ET.
- The stock is just below its 52-week closing high of $222.91 set on Friday, although it did reach an intraday peak of $256.09 at one point Monday:
- However, shares suffered earlier in the year. As a result, DASH has underperformed the broader market over the past year as a whole:
- However, DASH has risen steadily since mid-May and significantly outpaced the S&P 500: