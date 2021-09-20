Peloton turning to hotel chains, commercial businesses in push for growth

  • Peloton Interactive (PTON -3.2%) is looking towards hotels and other commercial customers in its next stage of growth following the company's $420M acquisition of commercial and home fitness equipment manufacturer Precor. With Precor's offerings, hospitality customers can now purchase a complete set of workout equipment from Peloton.
  • The company hopes that the B2B play will help traditional retail sales as well: “We know that [having] our bikes in hotels and resorts around the world presents a great opportunity for lead-generation awareness of the Peloton product and content,” said Peloton chief business officer Brad Olson on CNBC.
  • Peloton does not disclose segment sales, but has said that the majority of its sales come from consumers that will use the company's exercise equipment at home.
  • The shift comes after a rare profit miss by Peloton. In June, Peloton began offering businesses perks in a bid to get them to stock office gyms with Peloton products.
