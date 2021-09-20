Consumer stocks hit a wall of worry even as buy-the dip calls start to arrive
Sep. 20, 2021 3:47 PM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD), MCD, NKETPR, F, ETSY, TSLA, PVH, NWL, BBWIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor110 Comments
- Consumer stocks are tumbling along with the rest of the market on broad concerns over what the China property market debacle signals for riskier assets and increased apprehension on the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations between Democrats and Republicans in D.C. The topper could be the FOMC meeting in a few days during which a sharp focus will be on tapering wording.
- The biggest decliners in the consumer sector of the S&P 500 component stocks are Tapestry (TPR -6.2%), Ford (F -5.4%), Etsy (ETSY -4.5%), Tesla (TSLA -4.2%), PVH (PVH -3.8%), Newell Brands (NWL -3.5%) and Bath & Bord Works (BBWI -3.4%). Of the Dow 30 components, it is a clean sweep of losses for Nike (NKE -1.9%), McDonald's (MCD -1.6%) and Home Depot (HD -1.6%).
- Analysts are pointing out that the nervous trading has been building with the Dow down three straights weeks in a row, which has not happened since September of 2020. Still, there are plenty of calls to buy the dip. On CNBC earlier, Fundstrat Global Advisors’ Tom Lee took the other side of the trade, calling today's sell-off a really good buying opportunity due to the structural tailwinds in place. Read more details on the broad market action.