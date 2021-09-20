Petrobras seeks to become net-zero in carbon emissions

Petrobras oil company headquarters building during dusk seen from below along with other office buildings
simonmayer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Petrobras (PBR -2.0%) unveils a plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from operations under its control, Argus Media reports.
  • Petrobras says its carbon-neutral target applies to its scopes 1 and 2 operations, which include GHG emissions from company-owned and controlled operations as well as indirect emissions from energy purchases from third-party suppliers, with plans to also influence partners in non-operated areas to help them reduce emissions.
  • The company says it has improved carbon efficiency in its exploration and production by 47% since 2010.
  • Petrobras says its decision is part of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, of which it is a signatory.
  • Petrobras is "likely the cheapest of all oil majors and offers a 10% dividend yield," The Investment Doctor writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
