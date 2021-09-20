Petrobras seeks to become net-zero in carbon emissions
Sep. 20, 2021
- Petrobras (PBR -2.0%) unveils a plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from operations under its control, Argus Media reports.
- Petrobras says its carbon-neutral target applies to its scopes 1 and 2 operations, which include GHG emissions from company-owned and controlled operations as well as indirect emissions from energy purchases from third-party suppliers, with plans to also influence partners in non-operated areas to help them reduce emissions.
- The company says it has improved carbon efficiency in its exploration and production by 47% since 2010.
- Petrobras says its decision is part of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, of which it is a signatory.
