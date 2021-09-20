Chico's finishes in the green as Telsey says leadership team is 'finally intact'
Sep. 20, 2021 4:13 PM ETChico's FAS, Inc. (CHS)By: SA News Team4 Comments
- Chico's FAS (CHS +1.1%) finishes the day up amid a broader market decline Monday after the hiring of former Lululemon executive Patrick Guido. Analyst Dana Telsey says that the hiring means that the clothing retailer's "leadership team is finally intact" and that Wall Street will react positively because Guido is a "known quantity."
- Beginning with Molly Langenstein's promotion to CEO in April 2020, the company has undertaken a now nearly-complete organizational restructuring.
- Guido replaces Todd Vogensen who resigned in early 2020 to become the CFO of Party City and was followed by two interim CFOs. Guido has headed finances at both Lululemon and Asbury Automotive Group before taking the role at Chico's.
- Telsey gives Chico's stock a Market Perform rating, while Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating is Very Bullish on the stock.