Silgan acquired Gateway for $485M
Sep. 20, 2021 4:16 PM ETSilgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) acquired Gateway Plastics, manufacturer and seller of dispensing closures and integrated dispensing packaging solutions to consumer goods product companies mainly for the F&B markets, for $485M which was funded through revolving loan borrowings under its senior secured credit facility.
- Gateway operates a facility in Wisconsin and is expected to generate ~$150M in sales and ~$46M in adj. EBITDA for 2021.
- "This acquisition further expands our comprehensive product offering in Dispensing and Specialty Closures and provides further growth opportunities with many of our existing and shared customers. In addition, we believe Gateway's advanced automation platform can be leveraged across much of Silgan's manufacturing footprint," President and CEO Adam Greenlee commented.
- With this acquisition, Silgan expects to realize tax benefits having a net present value of ~$90M led by the step-up in tax basis of the assets from this acquisition.
- Also, Silgan expects to realize annual synergies as a result of this acquisition of ~$2M within 12 months primarily through procurement savings.
- This acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive to the company 2021 earnings with additional accretion expected in 2022.