Alerus Financial names new executive chief
Sep. 20, 2021 4:21 PM ETALRSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) appoints Katie A. Lorenson, the company’s current Executive VP and CFO, as the company’s next President and CEO, effective January 1, 2022.
- Ms. Lorenson will also join the Board of Directors upon assuming her new role.
- Randy L. Newman will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board to ensure a seamless leadership transfer.
- Before joining the company in December 2017, she served as CFO for a publicly traded regional financial institution from 2015 to 2017 and as CFO for a large privately held financial institution from 2011 to 2015.