Air Products to raise prices in North America for industrial gas products
Sep. 20, 2021 Carl Surran
- Air Products (NYSE:APD) says it will raise product pricing, monthly service charges and surcharges for merchant customers in North America, effective October 1 or as contracts permit, in response to increases in sourcing, production and delivery costs.
- Price increases will include up to 20% for liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen, up to 15% for liquid carbon dioxide and up to 15% for monthly service charges.
- Helium, hydrogen and argon prices also will be increased based on supply/demand and cost situations.
