Air Products to raise prices in North America for industrial gas products

  • Air Products (NYSE:APD) says it will raise product pricing, monthly service charges and surcharges for merchant customers in North America, effective October 1 or as contracts permit, in response to increases in sourcing, production and delivery costs.
  • Price increases will include up to 20% for liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen, up to 15% for liquid carbon dioxide and up to 15% for monthly service charges.
  • Helium, hydrogen and argon prices also will be increased based on supply/demand and cost situations.
  • Air Products currently is unable to grow free cash flow due to long-term capital investments in growth projects, Leo Nelissen writes in a new analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.