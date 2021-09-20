Waste Connections to repay total $1.5B in senior notes repayment
Sep. 20, 2021 4:25 PM ETWaste Connections, Inc. (WCN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) announced the repayment of all of its outstanding senior notes under its master note purchase agreements with total principal amount of $1.5B and maturities ranging from 2022 through 2027.
- Proceeds from its recently completed registered offering of $650M principal amount of 2.20% senior notes due 2032 and $850M principal amount of 2.95% senior notes due 2052 plus incremental borrowings under its revolving credit facility were used to fund the notes repayment along with the associated make-whole premium.
- For the same, the company expects to reflect a charge of ~$115M in its Q3 financials.