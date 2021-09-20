Waste Connections to repay total $1.5B in senior notes repayment

Sep. 20, 2021 4:25 PM ETWaste Connections, Inc. (WCN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) announced the repayment of all of its outstanding senior notes under its master note purchase agreements with total principal amount of $1.5B and maturities ranging from 2022 through 2027.
  • Proceeds from its recently completed registered offering of $650M principal amount of 2.20% senior notes due 2032 and $850M principal amount of 2.95% senior notes due 2052 plus incremental borrowings under its revolving credit facility were used to fund the notes repayment along with the associated make-whole premium.
  • For the same, the company expects to reflect a charge of ~$115M in its Q3 financials.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.