Great Elm Capital acquires majority interest in Lenders Funding for $7.25M
Sep. 20, 2021 4:31 PM ETGreat Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) acquired a majority equity interest in Lenders Funding, a private funding and risk sharing source for factors and asset-based lenders, for $7.25M which consists of $4M in cash and $3.25M in GECC shares issued at NAV.
- Related to the transaction, GECC will also issue to Lenders Funding $10M of additional GECC shares at NAV in exchange for a subordinated note in an equal principal amount.
- Transaction proceeds will be retained by Lenders Funding to help support the business growth.
- "This transaction gives us additional access to proprietary overflow opportunities as well as visibility into the specialty finance market through the relationships with the many businesses to which Lenders Funding provides capital," CEO Peter A. Reed commented.