Herc Holdings raises FY21 adj. EBITDA guidance; outlines new initiatives in Investor Day
Sep. 20, 2021 5:01 PM ETHerc Holdings Inc. (HRI)CAGRBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) hosted an Investor Day event today to discuss its operational and financial strategy.
- The equipment rental supplier raised its guidance, expecting FY21 adj. EBITDA of $870M-$890M vs. prior guidance of $840M-$870M. Net rental equipment capital expenditures guidance has been kept unchanged at $500M-$550M.
- The company also issued guidance for FY22, projecting adj. EBITDA of $1.05B-$1.15B and net rental equipment capital expenditures between $0.82B and $1.12B.
- Furthermore, Herc Holdings outlined a three-year organic rental revenue target of 12%-15% (CAGR) from the midpoints of FY21 through FY24 and an organic adj. EBITDA target of 17%-20% on the same basis.
- Apart from the financial update, the firm announced new strategic initiatives and a capital allocation plan to drive further growth.
- The initiatives include: increase rental equipment capital expenditures at existing locations and expand the branch network through new greenfield locations and acquisitions in select markets; invest in specialty fleet, with a target of 30% of total OEC by 2024, and expand the specialty network throughout North America; improve customer experience; advance toward newly established 2030 goals for sustainability; and operate against disciplined investment parameters for organic growth, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and dividends.
- Larry Silber, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with the progress we have made over the last five years as an independently traded public company and are now shifting into high gear to accelerate our growth and return to shareholders. We have strong momentum and intend to invest in new locations and add to our fleet to enhance our urban density, while improving operating leverage and scale. We intend to increase market share through both organic growth and mergers and acquisitions."
- Additionally, Herc has established a quarterly dividend of $0.50/share, to be paid on November 4, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 20, 2021.
- "We are committed to delivering long-term sustainable value to shareholders with a balanced, disciplined and opportunistic approach to capital deployment. With our available liquidity, we plan to invest in organic growth and M&A, and inaugurate a quarterly dividend, the future growth of which will be in line with our long-term business performance," Silber added.
- HRI +3.27% AH