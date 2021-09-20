KAR Auction Services slides 5% after pulling back its annual guidance on chip shortage
Sep. 20, 2021
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) down 5.2% in post-market trading after the company withdrew its FY 2021 financial guidance due to "continued disruption caused by the chip shortage and the corresponding lack of visibility into used vehicle volumes."
- Q3 Guidance: The company expects its Adjusted EBITDA to range within $95-$100M and expects approximately 2.6 million vehicles sold in 2021.
- The company will host a conference call today at 5:30 PM ET to discuss its updated outlook in advance of its analyst day event, which is scheduled for tomorrow, Sept 21.
- Analyst day will be watched closely, to what could be the actionable event as digital marketplace company decides to discuss the in-depth review of current market outlook.
- KAR says it will also talk about its long-term targets in the event that includes 4.25M vehicles sold in 2025; Revenue of $3.4 to $3.5B in 2025; and $750 to $800M in Adjusted EBITDA for 2025.
