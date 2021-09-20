Alcoa to restart aluminum smelting capacity at Brazil's Alumar

  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) says it plans to restart 268K metric tons/year of aluminum capacity at the Alumar smelter in Brazil, which has been shut since 2015.
  • Alcoa it will immediately begin the process to restart the idle capacity, expecting the first molten metal in Q2 2022, with full capacity expected in next year's Q4; by 2024, the company expects the smelter will be fully powered with 100% renewable energy.
  • The smelter, which is jointly owned by a subsidiary of Alcoa and South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY), has three potlines with a total operating capacity of 447K metric tons, which includes Alcoa's share of 268K mt.
  • Alcoa projects the restart will cost ~$75M, including $10M in capital spending.
  • With the planned restart, Alcoa will have 80% of its 2.99M mt of operating global aluminum smelting capacity.
  • Alcoa finished just -0.7% in today's trading even as most metals and related shares fell sharply.
