Alcoa to restart aluminum smelting capacity at Brazil's Alumar
Sep. 20, 2021 5:34 PM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)SOUHYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) says it plans to restart 268K metric tons/year of aluminum capacity at the Alumar smelter in Brazil, which has been shut since 2015.
- Alcoa it will immediately begin the process to restart the idle capacity, expecting the first molten metal in Q2 2022, with full capacity expected in next year's Q4; by 2024, the company expects the smelter will be fully powered with 100% renewable energy.
- The smelter, which is jointly owned by a subsidiary of Alcoa and South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY), has three potlines with a total operating capacity of 447K metric tons, which includes Alcoa's share of 268K mt.
- Alcoa projects the restart will cost ~$75M, including $10M in capital spending.
- With the planned restart, Alcoa will have 80% of its 2.99M mt of operating global aluminum smelting capacity.
- Alcoa finished just -0.7% in today's trading even as most metals and related shares fell sharply.