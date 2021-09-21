APA tops Brookfield with $7.2B bid for AusNet

  • Australian energy infrastructure firm APA Group enters a bidding war with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) for AusNet Services, topping the Canadian firm with a non-binding offer of A$9.96B (US$7.22B) in cash and stock.
  • APA's implied offer of A$2.60/share is higher than Brookfield's A$2.50/share proposal submitted yesterday, for which AusNet opened its books and granted due diligence on an exclusive basis.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Samuel Smith says Brookfield is growing rapidly as the demand for alternative assets continues to soar, but currently views shares as fairly valued and rates the stock a Hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.