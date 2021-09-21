APA tops Brookfield with $7.2B bid for AusNet
Sep. 20, 2021
- Australian energy infrastructure firm APA Group enters a bidding war with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) for AusNet Services, topping the Canadian firm with a non-binding offer of A$9.96B (US$7.22B) in cash and stock.
- APA's implied offer of A$2.60/share is higher than Brookfield's A$2.50/share proposal submitted yesterday, for which AusNet opened its books and granted due diligence on an exclusive basis.
