Viridian Therapeutics secures $85M capital raise
Sep. 21, 2021 12:44 AM ETViridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) has priced its public offering with gross proceeds of ~$85M.
- The company is selling a total of 6,185,454 common shares at $11.00/share and 23,126 shares of Series B preferred stock at $733.37/share, which are convertible into ~1,541,810 shares of common stock.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~1.2M shares.
- Proceeds will be used to advance the development of VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 programs and the preclinical development of VRDN-004 and VRDN-005 programs, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is September 23, 2021.
- Shares up 10% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $10.69.
