Omnicom agrees to acquire Oliver Schrott Kommunikation GmbH; terms undisclosed
Sep. 21, 2021 3:39 AM ETOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC)By: SA News Team
- Oliver Schrott Kommunikation GmbH ('OSK') is a leading public relations and communication agency in Germany. It has established an international presence with over 225 people in Germany, China, and the U.S.
- The commercial terms were not revealed.
- Post-closing, OSK will continue to be led by President and CEO Oliver Schrott.
- "The acquisition of OSK is part of our strategic plan to grow our capabilities in the areas where OSK excels, especially the convergence of technology, mobility and communications," says John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom (NYSE:OMC).
- The transaction is expected to close in Q4'21 and is subject to the finalization of a definitive agreement and customary closing conditions.
