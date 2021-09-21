Evergrande won't get a bailout without 'far-reaching' contagion, S&P says
Sep. 21, 2021 4:05 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNF), EGRNYBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor41 Comments
- Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) is looking at default as interest payments loom, with direct assistance from the government unlikely, S&P Global Ratings says.
- Evergrande is down 1% in Hong Kong as global shares and futures rebound from a sharp selloff on Monday.
- “We believe Beijing would only be compelled to step in if there is a far-reaching contagion causing multiple major developers to fail and posing systemic risks to the economy,” S&P analysts wrote in a note yesterday.
- “Evergrande failing alone would unlikely result in such a scenario,” S&P added.
- The property company has an estimated $300B in debt and the first in a series of interest payments is due Thursday.
- “We believe the Chinese banking sector can digest an Evergrande default with no significant disruption, although we will be mindful of potential knock-on effects,” S&P said.
- "We’ve all known about Evergrande’s woes and how big it was for a while but it wasn’t until Friday’s story of the Chinese regulatory crackdown extending into property that crystalized the story into having wider implications," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid writes today. "Chinese USD HY had been widening aggressively over the last couple of months but IG has been pretty rock solid."
- "There were still no domestic signs of contagion by close of business Friday. However, as it stands, there will likely be by the reopening post holidays tomorrow which reflects how quickly the story has evolved even without much new news."
- “We don’t believe the business model of Chinese property firms is on the whole broken,” Barclays' Ajay Rajadhyaksha, head of macro research, and Jian Chang, chief China economist write, according to Bloomberg. "Evergrande is in worse shape than most, both in terms of leverage and its business model, as seen by it breaching all three ‘red lines.’"
- Jim Chanos argued yesterday, though, that Evergrande showed the fragility of the Chinese business model.