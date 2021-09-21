The VELUX Group, Schneider Electric announce extended partnership to accelerate lifetime carbon neutral commitment

Sep. 21, 2021

  • The VELUX Group and Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY) have executed a new extended partnership agreement, which will enable the VELUX Group to reach its company carbon neutral goal by 2030.
  • The VELUX Group has selected Schneider Electric to build accelerated decarbonization strategy to enable fast delivery on Lifetime Carbon Neutral commitment
  • The extended three-year partnership builds on previously announced renewable energy advisory services
  • Under the new agreement, Schneider Electric will develop a global program detailing zero-carbon action plans for each of the VELUX Group’s factory sites to successfully reduce their energy use and scale renewable capacity.
