The VELUX Group, Schneider Electric announce extended partnership to accelerate lifetime carbon neutral commitment
Sep. 21, 2021 5:33 AM ETSchneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY), SBGSFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The VELUX Group and Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY) have executed a new extended partnership agreement, which will enable the VELUX Group to reach its company carbon neutral goal by 2030.
- The VELUX Group has selected Schneider Electric to build accelerated decarbonization strategy to enable fast delivery on Lifetime Carbon Neutral commitment
- The extended three-year partnership builds on previously announced renewable energy advisory services
- Under the new agreement, Schneider Electric will develop a global program detailing zero-carbon action plans for each of the VELUX Group’s factory sites to successfully reduce their energy use and scale renewable capacity.