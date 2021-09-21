Elliott Management reportedly pares SoftBank stake for a profit
Sep. 21, 2021 5:38 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY), SFTBFCTXSBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hedge fund Elliott Management reduced its position in SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF) (OTCPK:SFTBY) recently, making as much as $500M, the New York Post reports.
- The fund, run by Paul Singer, is holding onto some of its $2.5B stake, but holdings are down "significantly," the paper says, citing people familiar with the matter.
- SoftBank shares are down about a third in the last six months and its Vision Fund is facing headwinds from the crackdown on tech companies by Chinese regulators.
- Shares dropped nearly 5% in Tokyo today.
- Elliott Management is still talking to SoftBank CEO Masa Son, but its focus is now on other investments like Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS), the Post reports.
- Elliott announced a $1B stake in Citrix earlier this month.
- Last week, SA contributor Value Detection made a bullish case for SoftBank, saying it "provides investors both value and growth, which offers a unique opportunity to catch the AI movement without too much risk exposure."