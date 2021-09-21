Elliott Management reportedly pares SoftBank stake for a profit

Sep. 21, 2021 5:38 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY), SFTBFCTXSBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment

Japan"s SoftBank
Carl Court/Getty Images News

  • Hedge fund Elliott Management reduced its position in SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF) (OTCPK:SFTBY) recently, making as much as $500M, the New York Post reports.
  • The fund, run by Paul Singer, is holding onto some of its $2.5B stake, but holdings are down "significantly," the paper says, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • SoftBank shares are down about a third in the last six months and its Vision Fund is facing headwinds from the crackdown on tech companies by Chinese regulators.
  • Shares dropped nearly 5% in Tokyo today.
  • Elliott Management is still talking to SoftBank CEO Masa Son, but its focus is now on other investments like Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS), the Post reports.
  • Elliott announced a $1B stake in Citrix earlier this month.
  • Last week, SA contributor Value Detection made a bullish case for SoftBank, saying it "provides investors both value and growth, which offers a unique opportunity to catch the AI movement without too much risk exposure."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.