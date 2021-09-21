Airspan in pact with IBM to expedite 5G-enabled Open RAN adoption in Europe

Building a network towards success
Cecilie_Arcurs/E+ via Getty Images

  • Via IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Airspan’s (NYSE:MIMO) planned testbed in Germany and France, European telco customers would have the ability to trial edge applications and network slicing over long distances using 5G-enabled Open RAN.
  • Per the terms, Airspan Networks is providing its Open RAN AirVelocity 2700 indoor radio unit and virtualized Open RAN Centralized Unit and Distributed Unit OpenRANGE software.
  • IBM is expected to provide its Global Business Services technology integration services, IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation, and IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps.
  • In addition, the IBM Global Business Services team is planning to implement a visual inspection application for customers.
