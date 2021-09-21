Teck Resources provides update on 2021 production guidance
- In conjunction with Investor and Analyst Day, Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) provided an update on 2021 production guidance.
- The company said, "The impacts of wildfires in British Columbia negatively affected our operations in the third quarter. Further, the oxygen plant at Trail Operations resumed on August 13, 2021 following a temporary shutdown of ~10 days resulting in reduced 2021 annual refined zinc production guidance to 285,000 – 290,000 tonnes from 290,000 – 300,000 tonnes previously. We expect refined zinc production to be in the range of 72,000 – 75,000 tonnes in Q3 2021.
- At Highland Valley Copper (HVC), the impact on production was not material and our annual contained copper production guidance for HVC is unchanged at 128,000 - 133,000 tonnes. For copper business unit, we expect sales in Q3 to be similar to production in Q3.
- Teck Q3 steelmaking coal sales would be cut by 300M-500M mt due to rail service disruption from wildfires in British Columbia, remains unchanged from coal guidance dated July 26, 2021.
- At Red Dog, due to weather and ice conditions since 2010, combined with record weather-related shipping delays in July and August, have reduced third quarter sales of zinc concentrate, due to which expects Q3 2021 sales to be 145,000 – 155,000 tonnes of contained zinc, down from 180,000 – 200,000 tonnes previously.
- At our steelmaking coal operations in the Elk Valley, annual production is expected to be at the lower end of the current guidance range due to the previously noted wildfire impacts, COVID-19 exposure isolation protocols, current inflationary cost pressures partially offset with savings attributable to our RACE21 program, resulting in third quarter adjusted cost of sales to come in at $66 to $68 per tonne and exceed the higher end of the annual guidance range.
- Further with planned major processing shutdowns behind us combined with higher production in the fourth quarter versus the first three quarters of this year, we expect reduced fourth quarter unit costs and, as a result, we anticipate to come in at or slightly above the upper end of the annual guidance range of $59 to $64 per tonne".
