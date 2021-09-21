S&P 500 levels investors should watch from BofA: At the Open
Sep. 21, 2021 7:22 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), SP500SPX, QQQ, INDU, DIABy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) had its worst session since May yesterday, falling 1.7%.
- Stock index futures are pointing to a higher open this morning, following buying in the last hour of trading Monday. Along with S&P futures (SPX), Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ) and Dow futures (INDU) (NYSEARCA:DIA) are gaining, although off earlier highs.
- The S&P fell further below its 50-day moving average near 4,432 yesterday, closing just below 4,358.
- The S&P held support above the 50-day MA around options expiration in May, June, July and August, Stephen Suttmeier, BofA technical research strategist, writes in a note.
- The drop below the level and the late July lows near 4,373-4,367 has exposed the S&P to a "deeper corrective dip" towards support at "the rising 100-day MA near 4327," Suttmeier says.
- Yesterday, buyers came in as it tested the 4,300 level, hitting an intraday low around 4,305, and then managed a close above the 100-day MA.
- "Tactical resistance has formed at 4480-4502, capping rallies on the SPX since 9/13," Suttmeier adds.
- Further resistance comes in at the Sept. 2 peak of 4545.85 and "measured moves" at 4570-4615, with support at "4257-4233 (June breakout and July retest point), 4168-4164 (June lows) and 4103 (rising 200-day MA)."
- Looking to momentum, the Williams Percent Range, which looks at closing price compared with the high-low range, flashes some bearish signs.
- "The 28-day Williams %R has spent more time out of overbought on the September drop to the 50-day MA on the SPX than on the August, July and June dips," Suttmeier says. "This momentum indicator formed a lower high (9/15) and hit a new low (9/17). It is also not yet oversold. We view this as a risk for the SPX moving into the weaker late September period."
- Silver linings for longs include a big decline in bullish sentiment for individual investors and peak bearish sentiment for 2021.
- In addition, fund managers have been reducing net long S&P positions since July.
- "They began to reduce ahead of the bearish August-September seasonality period for the SPX and if this continues, asset managers would have the capacity to increase longs ahead of or into the best three month period of the year of November-January."
- Yesterday's SPY chart shows it on a pace for the biggest monthly drop in a year.