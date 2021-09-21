Wedbush doubles down on tech stock favorites after sell-off creates opportunity
Sep. 21, 2021 6:52 AM ETMatterport, Inc. (MTTR), DOCU, MSFT, AAPLPEGA, VRNS, ZS, TLS, SAIL, CYBR, TENB, PANW, FTNTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives looks past the latest white-knuckle moment for the tech sector to call out attractive picks for the long term.
- Ives thinks massive growth is still on the horizon with tech stocks and FAANG names underestimating the anticipated surge of demand from the digital transformation story across the consumer and enterprise ecosystem for the next two to three years.
- "We believe relative to the outsized growth prospects ahead, this is not the time that we are throwing in the white towel on our tech bull thesis with some yelling fire in a crowded theater saying Evergrande is the start of a broader sell-off, but rather doubling down on this opportunity to own the secular winners."
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the favorite FAANG stock at Wedbush, while cloud favorites are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA). The firm's favorite cyber security names in our coverage remain Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS), SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL), CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT).
- See which tech stocks have the very highest Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings.