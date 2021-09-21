Ascent Solar inks strategic partnership and long term supply pact with TubeSolar AG
Sep. 21, 2021 6:55 AM ETAscent Solar Technologies, Inc. (ASTI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCPK:ASTI) has signed a joint development pact (JDA) with German based agrivoltaic thin-film solar tube maker, TubeSolar to pursue the fast-growing Agricultural-photovoltaics/Agrivoltaics (APV) market.
- The multi-million dollar JDA sets course for increased revenue, market expansion and infrastructural growth, forming a strategic partnership between Ascent Solar and TubeSolar.
- The JDA includes long-term supplier of customized PV for TubeSolar; non-recurring engineering fee of up to $4M, payable by TubeSolar to Ascent Solar in three parts; establishment of a joint venture entity to develop a new manufacturing facility located in Germany; the Company will benefit from milestone payments by TubeSolar of up to $13.5M, and joint development efforts in next generation, high efficiency CIGS-Perovskite tandem PV cells.
- Pursuant to the JDA, TubeSolar intends to purchase PV Foils from Ascent on a long-term basis, and expects to require up to 3 megawatts from Ascent Solar in 2022, up to 15 megawatts in 2023, up to 50 megawatts in 2024, and up to 2 gigawatts thereafter.