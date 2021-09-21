Ascent Solar inks strategic partnership and long term supply pact with TubeSolar AG

Sep. 21, 2021 6:55 AM ETAscent Solar Technologies, Inc. (ASTI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Stand-alone exterior solar panel system installation, renewable green energy generation concept.
anatoliy_gleb/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCPK:ASTI) has signed a joint development pact (JDA) with German based agrivoltaic thin-film solar tube maker, TubeSolar to pursue the fast-growing Agricultural-photovoltaics/Agrivoltaics (APV) market.
  • The multi-million dollar JDA sets course for increased revenue, market expansion and infrastructural growth, forming a strategic partnership between Ascent Solar and TubeSolar.
  • The JDA includes long-term supplier of customized PV for TubeSolar; non-recurring engineering fee of up to $4M, payable by TubeSolar to Ascent Solar in three parts; establishment of a joint venture entity to develop a new manufacturing facility located in Germany; the Company will benefit from milestone payments by TubeSolar of up to $13.5M, and joint development efforts in next generation, high efficiency CIGS-Perovskite tandem PV cells.
  • Pursuant to the JDA, TubeSolar intends to purchase PV Foils from Ascent on a long-term basis, and expects to require up to 3 megawatts from Ascent Solar in 2022, up to 15 megawatts in 2023, up to 50 megawatts in 2024, and up to 2 gigawatts thereafter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.