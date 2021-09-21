Verso enters a confidentiality arrangement with Atlas Holdings
Sep. 21, 2021 6:57 AM ETVerso Corporation (VRS)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- In April, Atlas Holdings disclosed a preliminary non-binding offer of $20/share for the Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS).
- The special committee of the Board of Directors of Verso previously communicated to Atlas that its offer of $20.00 per share to acquire Verso was insufficient.
- In addition, the committee would only consider a potential transaction if Atlas meaningfully raises its offer.
- The Companies agreed to exchange additional information under the terms of the agreement to facilitate ongoing discussions regarding a potential transaction with Atlas on mutually acceptable terms.
- Verso does not intend to comment or disclose developments regarding the Special Committee's evaluation unless and until it deems further disclosure is appropriate or required.
- "There can be no assurance that any negotiations between Verso and Atlas will take place following the exchange of additional information, and if such negotiations do take place, there can be no assurance that any transaction with Atlas will occur."