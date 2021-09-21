Cano Health initiated buy at Citi on “unjustified” valuation gap with peers

  • Citi analysts have initiated the coverage of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) with a buy recommendation, arguing that the medical care provider has an “unjustified” valuation discount to some of the rivals despite its compelling growth profile.
  • The analyst Ralph Giacobbe estimates a $20 per share target on the stock to imply a premium of ~38.9% to the last close.
  • According to Giacobbe, the 4x multiple compared to 2020 revenue forecast is a fair “if not conservative” discount to most direct competitors, given the revenue growth and already profitable business model.
  • In June, Cano Health made its public debut thanks to a merger with the SPAC JAWS Acquisition. The company’s revenue more than doubled in Q2 2021 to $393.2 million, while the adjusted EBITDA rose ~52.6% YoY to $24.8 million.
