Cano Health initiated buy at Citi on “unjustified” valuation gap with peers
Sep. 21, 2021 7:05 AM ETCano Health, Inc. (CANO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Citi analysts have initiated the coverage of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) with a buy recommendation, arguing that the medical care provider has an “unjustified” valuation discount to some of the rivals despite its compelling growth profile.
- The analyst Ralph Giacobbe estimates a $20 per share target on the stock to imply a premium of ~38.9% to the last close.
- According to Giacobbe, the 4x multiple compared to 2020 revenue forecast is a fair “if not conservative” discount to most direct competitors, given the revenue growth and already profitable business model.
- In June, Cano Health made its public debut thanks to a merger with the SPAC JAWS Acquisition. The company’s revenue more than doubled in Q2 2021 to $393.2 million, while the adjusted EBITDA rose ~52.6% YoY to $24.8 million.