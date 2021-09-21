Quarterhill subsidiary bags C$2.2M contract from State of Idaho
Sep. 21, 2021 7:06 AM ETQuarterhill Inc. (QTRHF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Quarterhill's (OTCQX:QTRHF) subsidiary, International Road Dynamics (IRD), has won a C$2.2M contract to supply and install a mainline Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) and Electronic Pre-Clearance system for the Idaho Transportation Department.
- The new system at the Declo port of entry will increase safety, improve commercial vehicle screening efficiency, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
- The project will also deploy IRD's TACS (Tire Anomaly and Classification System) for tire safety screening to ensure trucks with unsafe tire conditions – such as flat, missing, mismatched or underinflated tires – are removed from service until their tire problems are corrected.
- The contract expands on IRD's existing relationship with the State of Idaho, adding to a statewide network of automated weigh stations.