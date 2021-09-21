Boyd Gaming is viewed favorably by Morgan Stanley with traffic trends strong and margins high

Sep. 21, 2021 7:10 AM ETBoyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Morgan Stanley is constructive on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) after hosting a conference call with top management yesterday.
  • Analyst Thomas Allen says casino trends remain strong for Boyd, although not quite as robust as July with factors like calendar, weather, Delta and less pent-up demand/normal seasonality in play. Boyd management is confident that in the medium-term elevated levels of unrated play will remain and post-COVID there is still room for incremental rated play to return.
  • "A more streamlined cost structure remains, sustaining very high margins. We remain confident in our forecasts," sums up Allen on the Boyd call.
  • Morgan Stanley keeps an Overweight rating in place and price target of $82 vs. the 52-week range of $26.99 to $71.00.
