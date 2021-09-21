Bath & Body Works attracts buy call from Argus as it beats back online rivals
Sep. 21, 2021 7:24 AM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Argus upgrades Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) to a Buy rating after having the retailer slotted at Hold.
- Analyst Taylor Conrad and team believe that Bath & Body Works has the qualities to perform well against online rivals, noting it has performed well despite the slowdown in brick-and-mortar retail.
- "In recent months, the company has refined its portfolio of operations, spinning off the Victoria's Secret operations. We think the newly focused company is positioned for more consistent sales growth and margins."
- It is also noted that BBWI management has reinstated the dividend and increased the share buyback program, which are called good signs. On valuation, BBWI shares are observed to be trading at 14X the Argus FY23 EPS estimate vs. the peer average of 19X. Argus assigns a 12-month target price of $72 to BBWI.
- Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is well liked on Wall Street with 15 out of 21 firms covering the stock having a Buy-equivalent rating or higher in place.