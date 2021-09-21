Indosuez Wealth Management selects ICE’s pre-trade analytics and data
Sep. 21, 2021 7:26 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: SA News Team
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) announces that Indosuez Wealth Management, the global wealth management brand of the Crédit Agricole Group, has chosen ICE's pre-trade analytics and data to enhance its portfolio and margin optimization.
- Indosuez’s capital markets will also have access to ICE’s derivatives portfolio analytics application, allowing them to analyze holdings at single security and portfolio level, with data and analytics covering multiple asset classes.
- Indosuez will integrate ICE's platform into its S2i system, provided by Azqore. It will assist in pre-trade price discovery, decision support tools, risk management, and analytics across a wide range of asset classes and instruments.