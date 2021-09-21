Big Lots slips after Piper Sandler pulls bull call due to macro headwinds
Sep. 21, 2021 7:33 AM ETBig Lots, Inc. (BIG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Piper Sandler lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to a Neutral rating after having the retailer slotted at Overweight.
- Analyst Peter Keith sees what he describes as a trifecta of macro headwinds poised to impact the company's fundamentals for the first half of 2022 and take the focus off the underlying sales and margins strength. Those headwinds include lapping two years of stimulus check tailwinds, elevated ocean freight rates and increased retail industry wage pressure.
- The firm assigns a price target of $50 to BIG vs. $60 prior and the average Wall Street PT of $53.89.
- Shares of Big Lots (BIG) are down 1.16% premarket to $46.97.