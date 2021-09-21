Clearside Biomedical completes dosing in cohort 2 of early-stage CLS-AX wet AMD trial
Sep. 21, 2021 7:38 AM ETClearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD)By: SA News Team
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) has completed dosing in Cohort 2 of its ongoing Phase 1/2a trial of CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration ((wet AMD)).
- OASIS is a U.S.-based, multi-center, open-label, dose-escalation trial in wet AMD patients to assess the safety and tolerability of a single dose of CLS-AX administered by suprachoroidal injection.
- All Cohort 2 patients have received aflibercept at their first visit and a single dose of CLS-AX at their second visit one month later.
- The primary endpoint for the trial will assess the safety and tolerability of CLS-AX for three months following administration.
- The company expects to report initial safety data from Cohort 2 by the end of this year.