Stoke Therapeutics posts interim results from early-stage STK-001 Dravet syndrome study
Sep. 21, 2021 7:48 AM ETStoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK)By: SA News Team
- Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) announces positive safety, pharmacokinetic (PK) and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) exposure data from a planned interim analysis of its Phase 1/2a study of STK-001 in children and adolescents with Dravet syndrome.
- Dravet syndrome is a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy characterized by frequent, prolonged and refractory seizures, beginning within the first year of life.
- The study is designed to evaluate single ascending doses (SAD) and multiple ascending doses (MAD) of STK-001.
- Preliminary analyses of daily seizure diaries suggested a trend toward a reduction in median percent change from baseline in convulsive seizure frequency among patients treated with single doses of STK-001.
- Based on data available from 11 patients in the SAD cohorts (10mg, 20mg, 30mg), 8 out of 11 patients demonstrated a reduction in convulsive seizure frequency.
- Single doses of STK-001 up to 30mg and multiple doses of STK-001 at 20mg were found to be well-tolerated with no safety concerns related to the study drug.
- The company expects to share clinical data from multiple doses of 30mg in the second half of 2022.