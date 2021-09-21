Stoke Therapeutics posts interim results from early-stage STK-001 Dravet syndrome study

  • Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) announces positive safety, pharmacokinetic (PK) and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) exposure data from a planned interim analysis of its Phase 1/2a study of STK-001 in children and adolescents with Dravet syndrome.
  • Dravet syndrome is a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy characterized by frequent, prolonged and refractory seizures, beginning within the first year of life.
  • The study is designed to evaluate single ascending doses (SAD) and multiple ascending doses (MAD) of STK-001.
  • Preliminary analyses of daily seizure diaries suggested a trend toward a reduction in median percent change from baseline in convulsive seizure frequency among patients treated with single doses of STK-001.
  • Based on data available from 11 patients in the SAD cohorts (10mg, 20mg, 30mg), 8 out of 11 patients demonstrated a reduction in convulsive seizure frequency.
  • Single doses of STK-001 up to 30mg and multiple doses of STK-001 at 20mg were found to be well-tolerated with no safety concerns related to the study drug.
  • The company expects to share clinical data from multiple doses of 30mg in the second half of 2022.
