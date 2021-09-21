GOL to launch network of 250 eVTOL aircraft in Brazil
Sep. 21, 2021 8:09 AM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) in conjunction with Grupo Comporte, an entity of its controlling shareholder, signed a non-binding letter of intent with Avolon for the acquisition and/or lease of 250 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
- Post aircraft certification and successful aircraft delivery, the company expects to start operating a flight network in Brazil using eVTOL planes by mid-2025.
- Grupo Comporte is providing the investment capital required for the project, and will engage GOL's aviation expertise to develop the flight network using VA-X4 eVTOL aircraft.
- Currently, GOL operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft and pre-pandemic transported 37M+ passengers annually.
- The Company plans to transition 75% of its fleet to the more efficient 737-MAX aircraft by 2030, which reduce carbon emissions by 16%.
- Avolon expects to complete the certification process for the VA-X4 in Brazil by 2024.
- GOL shares trade 3.2% higher premarket