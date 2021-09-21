Diana Shipping lowered at BTIG due to spot rate risk
Sep. 21, 2021 8:23 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor27 Comments
- BTIG drops its rating on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) to Neutral after having the shipping stock slotted with a Buy rating.
- Analyst Gregory Lewis thinks iron ore trade will create increased Cape spot rate volatility and pressure pricing for DSX in the months ahead.
- Shares of Diana Shipping are up 1.55% premarket after tumbling 14.02% yesterday along with other shipping stocks.
- BTIG is the only notable bear on Diana Shipping on Wall Street, with four firms having a Buy-equivalent rating or better on the stock and three firms having it lined up with a Neutral-equivalent rating.