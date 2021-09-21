ECMOHO receives minimum bid price notice from Nasdaq

Sep. 21, 2021 8:26 AM ETECMOHO Limited (MOHO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market notified ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) that it is no no longer in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
  • Its price per ADS each representing four Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.00001/share, of the company, has been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days.
  • The notification does not lead to immediate delisting of its securities.
  • The company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until Mar. 15, 2022 to regain compliance with price requirement.
  • If it does not regain compliance it may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days compliance period.
  • Shares trade 1.5% down premarket
