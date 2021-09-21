Sundial files early warning report in accordance with National Instrument 62-103
Sep. 21, 2021 8:28 AM ETSundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)VLNSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor38 Comments
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) has reacquired more than 10% of the issued outstanding common shares of The Valens Company (OTCQX:VLNCF).
- On September 17, 2021, Sundial acquired 100K common shares at $3.00/share (the Transaction) for total consideration of $300K.
- Following the completion of the Transaction, Sundial now owns ~18.7M shares representing ~10.00% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis as at September 20, 2021.
- Sundial's average cost base for the common shares, including those acquired in the Transaction, is $2.665/share.
- This news release is being issued to comply with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.
- Earlier this month, Sundial Growers reported the sale of Alberta facility to Simply Solventless Concentrates.