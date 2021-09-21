SmileDirectClub cut to hold at Stifel on competitive concerns
Sep. 21, 2021 8:29 AM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)ALGN, XRAYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Stifel rolled back its bullish view on SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC), cutting the recommendation on the DIY clear aligner to hold from buy, citing a decline in the company’s market share in the face of its direct-to-consumer rivals.
- The analyst Jonathan Block observes that in the market for adult clear aligners in North America, SmileDirectClub (SDC) is losing its market share to rival Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN).
- While there was a sequential decline in the company’s North American case volume in the second quarter, Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) witnessed an increase, Block adds.
- The analyst is also unconvinced about the company’s expectations on the teen market, where many cases can’t be handled remotely. He also cites competitive concerns in overseas markets amid a planned rollout by Switzerland-based Straumann in more European countries.
- “We believe more headwinds than tailwinds are on the horizon,” the analyst wrote, expecting another capital raise on the heels of the upsized convertible notes offering announced by the company early this year.
- SmileDirectClub (SDC) shares gained in after-hours on Monday in reaction to its market entry into France, expected at the beginning of Q4 2021.