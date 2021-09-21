Blackstone's BioMed Realty to invest $1.2B for life sciences real estate in U.K.
Sep. 21, 2021 8:54 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)XLFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) portfolio company BioMed Realty plans to double the size of its life sciences real estate portfolio in Cambridge, U.K., to meet the growing demand for space among technology and entities that can respond to major global health challenges, the private equity firm said in a press release.
- BioMed acquired the 15-acre Cambridge International Technology Parksite and a 27-acre land lot at Granta Park in Cambridge.
- Shares of BX rise 0.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday, along with the overall financial sector (NYSEARCA:XLF) as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield gaps up overnight.
- BioMed's estimated £850M ($1.2B) investment is expected to deliver approximately 800K square feet of in-demand Grade A purpose-built lab and office space in Cambridge — the birthplace of stem cell research and artificial intelligence — creating up to 2.7K jobs.
- "This investment is hugely welcome news for Cambridge and the UK as a whole," Prime Minister of the U.K. Boris Johnson said. "I'm confident that the support of Blackstone's BioMed Realty will mean there are many more to come."
- In addition, Blackstone and BioMed will also continue to deliver sustainable buildings that reduce energy and water consumption and accomplish sustainable local transport initiatives.
