Housing starts, building permits rebound in August after July dip
Sep. 21, 2021 8:32 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- August Housing Starts: +3.9% M/M to 1.615M vs. 1.575M expected and 1.554M prior (revised from 1.534M).
- Single-family housing starts were at a rate of 1.076M, down 2.8% from the revised July figure of 1.107M.
- Building permits: +6.0% to 1.728M vs. 1.610M expected and 1.630M prior (revised from 1.635M).
- Single-family authorizations in August, at 1.054M, rose 0.6% from the revised July figure of 1.048M.
