Jacobs secures positions on Transport for London's projects

Sep. 21, 2021 8:33 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Jacobs (NYSE:J) said it secured 13 positions on Transport for London's ((TfL)) Engineering Consultancy Framework.
  • The company's awards include key Framework Lots of Multi-Disciplinary Engineering and Rail Services, Transport and non-Transport Architecture and Cyber Security Engineering.
  • TfL estimates the framework will operate for a maximum four-year period and enables the entire TfL organization and London's Borough Authorities to access a broad range of multi-disciplinary design and consultancy services.
  • The company already provides support to TfL's several projects, including program leadership for the delivery of Crossrail and planning and design services for the Piccadilly Line Upgrade.
