Lyra Therapeutics posts results from mid-stage LYR-210 chronic rhinosinusitis study
Sep. 21, 2021 8:36 AM ETLyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) announces positive results from the company's mid-stage trial of LYR-210 in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).
- The Phase 2, multicenter, blinded, randomized, controlled, dose-ranging study evaluated the safety and efficacy of LYR-210 (2500 µg) and LYR-210 (7500 µg) in 67 surgically naïve adult CRS patients who had failed previous medical management.
- LYR-210 (7500 μg) showed rapid, durable, dose-dependent, global symptom improvement, achieving statistical significance as early as 8 weeks and out to 24 weeks compared with control, the company said.
- In the study, 70% of patients in the 7500 µg group improved MCID at week 4 and 100% by week 24.
- Study also showed statistically significant improvement of composite of 3 Cardinal Symptoms (nasal blockage, facial pain/pressure, nasal discharge) at 24 weeks.
- The company also said that it plans to Initiate its Phase 3 ENLIGHTEN program of LYR-210 by the end of this year.