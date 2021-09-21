Lyra Therapeutics posts results from mid-stage LYR-210 chronic rhinosinusitis study

Sad man holding his nose because sinus pain
Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) announces positive results from the company's mid-stage trial of LYR-210 in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).
  • The Phase 2, multicenter, blinded, randomized, controlled, dose-ranging study evaluated the safety and efficacy of LYR-210 (2500 µg) and LYR-210 (7500 µg) in 67 surgically naïve adult CRS patients who had failed previous medical management.
  • LYR-210 (7500 μg) showed rapid, durable, dose-dependent, global symptom improvement, achieving statistical significance as early as 8 weeks and out to 24 weeks compared with control, the company said.
  • In the study, 70% of patients in the 7500 µg group improved MCID at week 4 and 100% by week 24.
  • Study also showed statistically significant improvement of composite of 3 Cardinal Symptoms (nasal blockage, facial pain/pressure, nasal discharge) at 24 weeks.
  • The company also said that it plans to Initiate its Phase 3 ENLIGHTEN program of LYR-210 by the end of this year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.