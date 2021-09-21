Sporting goods keep flying off the shelves in strong trend for Dicks Sporting Goods, Hibbett and Big 5 Sporting Goods
Sep. 21, 2021 8:41 AM ETHibbett, Inc. (HIBB), BGFV, DKS, FLVSTOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Sporting goods are still in high demand from consumers per the latest Bank of America aggregated debit and credit card spending report.
- Sporting goods sales increased 10.6% year-over-year for the week ending on September 11 to improve from the 8.6% mark the prior week. That double-digit gain comes against what was considered a tough comparable from a year ago.
- "We believe Back-to-School was strong at sporting goods stores with total spending up 4.7% y/y (7/17-9/11)," notes BofA.
- The firm notes that its credit and debit card spending reports match up with reported sales from Dick's and Big 5 at a higher than 80% correlation rate.
- premarket check: Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) +1.70% premarket, Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) +1.07% and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) +0.79%, Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) +0.11%, Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) +0.55%.
- Vista Outdoor has the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of the stocks listed above.