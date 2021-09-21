Zix launches large file sharing add on for email service
Sep. 21, 2021 8:49 AM ETZix Corporation (ZIXI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) launched its Secure Large File add on for Zix Email Encryption.
- The offering allows customers to send large files securely by facilitating the delivery of any file type up to 100 GB per message, with no storage quotas and no new credentials for recipients.
- Zix CEO Dave Wagner said “There is no additional infrastructure to deploy or maintain, which means users can simply log in using their existing Secure Messaging Portal credentials,”
- Wagner further noted that “Additionally, all sent and received files and messages can be captured and supervised as part of the Zix Information Archiving solution, with unlimited archive storage."