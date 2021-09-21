Johnson Controls and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority join hands to power Rochester Institute of Technology in Dubai
Sep. 21, 2021 8:50 AM ETJCIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) partners with Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, the integrated free zone technology park, and the Rochester Institute of Technology to deliver the region's first-of-its-kind smart, healthy, and sustainable new campus.
- Its OpenBlue digital solution suite to drive sustainability, operational and space health goals from a single pane of glass.
- The company looks at addressing the decarbonization of buildings, which represent about 40% of global emissions, through its OpenBlue digital platform.
