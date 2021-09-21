Cue Bio secures news U.S. patents for CUE-101
Sep. 21, 2021 8:51 AM ETCue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The USPTO has issued Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) two new Patents No. 11,117,945 and No. 11,104,712.
- Shares up 3% premarket at $13.62.
- U.S. Patent No. 11,117,945 covers the company's first clinical drug candidate, CUE-101, and its use in treating HPV16-associated cancers such as head and neck, cervical, and genitoanal cancers.
- The second U.S. Patent, No. 11,104,712, covers the use of CUE-101 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for treating HPV16-associated cancers such as head and neck, cervical, and genitoanal cancers. The combination of CUE-101 and pembrolizumab is being evaluated by Cue Biopharma in collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
- Cue's IP portfolio includes approx. 300 pending applications and issued patents that are either owned by it or exclusively licensed from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.