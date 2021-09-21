QuantumScape soars after another deal with 'top ten' automaker

Sep. 21, 2021 8:52 AM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor197 Comments

  • QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) zooms higher after disclosing that the company recently signed an agreement with a second top ten automotive original equipment manufacturer.
  • The company says the unnamed OEM is committed to collaborating with it to evaluate prototypes of the solid-state battery cells. If intermediate milestones are satisfactory, the OEM will purchase 10 MWh of capacity from the pre-pilot production line facility for inclusion in pre-series vehicles. The OEM has already evaluated early cells, and the intermediate milestones consist of more advanced prototypes of the QS' cells, expected to be delivered before QS-0 starts production in 2023.
  • SEC Form 8-K
  • Shares of QuantumScape are up 11.42% premarket to $23.14, which is a three-week high.
