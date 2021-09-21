Boehringer Ingelheim acquiring Abexxa Biologics boosting immuno-oncology potential

Sep. 21, 2021 8:57 AM ETBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Boehringer Ingelheim will acquire Abexxa Biologics, a transaction that will give the former potential access to precision cancer treatments.
  • Financial details were not disclosed. However, the deal includes an upfront payment, milestones, and other consideration payments.
  • Abexxa has expertise in targeting cancer-specific proteins that are located inside the cell, rather than those expressed on the cell membrane. The companies say this enlarges the pool of potential cancer antigen targets.
  • Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund began investing in Abexxa in 2016.
