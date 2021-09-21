Sino-Global restructures agreement with Hebei Yanghuai Technology
Sep. 21, 2021 8:58 AM ETSingularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) has restructured its March 2, 2021 agreement with Hebei Yanghuai Technology to buy 2,783 digital currency mining servers from Yanghuai.
- As a result, the companies have restructured the original agreement to reduce the purchase price from RMB 30M to RMB 6M and to allocate the purchased mining equipment between Sino-Global and Yanghuai.
- The deal was part of Sino-Global's expansion into the cryptocurrency market.
- Mr. Lei Cao, CEO of Sino-Global, commented, "The restructured agreement will allow us to significantly expand our capacity in the U.S., which we intend to grow further both organically and through additional M&A opportunities if they meet our valuation, performance and location criteria."