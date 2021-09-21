Seagate-StorONE team up for high-capacity systems to lower total cost
Sep. 21, 2021 9:03 AM ETSeagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- StorONE and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) are collaborating to offer high-capacity systems aiming to help lower total cost of ownership.
- StorONE is offering a bundled solution with Seagate’s Exos AP5U84.
- "When combined with StorONE’s Enterprise Storage Platform, the Exos AP is a storage workhorse solving a wide range of use cases including backup, archive, VMware and database environments,” said Mike Herbig, senior director of sales and marketing, Seagate.
- StorONE’s S1:Enterprise Storage Platform combine with Exos AP enables customers to take a step-by-step approach to consolidation. Organizations can start using the solution as backup storage to reduce backup windows and meet even more stringent recovery requirements while lowering costs.
- “With StorONE software and Exos AP, IT professionals can stay ahead of organizational expectations with a platform that is flexible enough to adapt to any workload IO requirement while significantly reducing both the CAPEX and OPEX of storage,” said Gal Naor, CEO and Co-founder, StorONE.